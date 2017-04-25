Prosecutors likely to use murder victim’s Fitbit during husband’s trial

ELLINGTON, Conn. – Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

According to court documents obtained by WFSB, Dabate admitted to police he was having a long-term affair with a woman and she was pregnant with his child.