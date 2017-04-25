Thunder Season Comes to an End in Game 5 Loss to Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thunder's first season without Kevin Durant came to a close with a first round playoff exit at the hands of another Thunder star James Harden. OKC dropped game five of their series 105-99 and lose the series 4-1.

The series was a microcosm of the season. Russell Westbrook poured in 47 points, added 11 rebounds and 9 assists, but OKC didn't give him enough help. The Thunder were outscored 27-9 when Westbrook was off the floor. James Harden on the other hand didn't have the stats (37 points. 8 rebounds, 4 assists), but his team is advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals.

It's the first time OKC has lost in the first round of the playoffs since they went to the playoffs for the first time in 2010.

The Thunder had five finish in double figures, including now free agent Taj Gibson. He added ten points. Gibson said the goal for him was to stay in OKC following this season, but added "we'll see."

Next up for the Thunder, they'll enter the off-season with a chance to re-sign Russell Westbrook to an extremely long, lucrative contract with the new CBA in place. Andre Roberson will be able to test the free agent market.

Exit interviews begin on Wednesday which will begin to answer a lot of questions about what direction the franchise is headed.