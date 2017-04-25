“Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers,” Little league sign reminding parents to keep calm during games

GLENDALE, Wis. – During a sporting event, tempers can get heated for those in the game or in the stands.

However, a little league field in Wisconsin is hoping to remind parents to keep a cool head when their children take the field.

The sign lists five different rules that guests should abide by while at the stadium.

  1. These are KIDS
  2. This is a GAME
  3. Coaches are VOLUNTEERS
  4. Umpires are HUMAN
  5. Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today.

Darren Rovell, a sports reporter for ESPN, posted a photo of a sign with the caption, “Should be required on every youth baseball fence.”

So far, his tweet has been retweeted 4,600 times and liked 9,500 times.