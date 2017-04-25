“Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers,” Little league sign reminding parents to keep calm during games

GLENDALE, Wis. – During a sporting event, tempers can get heated for those in the game or in the stands.
However, a little league field in Wisconsin is hoping to remind parents to keep a cool head when their children take the field.
The sign lists five different rules that guests should abide by while at the stadium.
- These are KIDS
- This is a GAME
- Coaches are VOLUNTEERS
- Umpires are HUMAN
- Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today.
Darren Rovell, a sports reporter for ESPN, posted a photo of a sign with the caption, “Should be required on every youth baseball fence.”
So far, his tweet has been retweeted 4,600 times and liked 9,500 times.