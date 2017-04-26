× Brazilian goalkeeper convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend, fed her to dogs ordered back to jail

The Brazilian goalkeeper who was convicted of murder but released on a technicality in February, has been ordered back to jail.

By a majority of votes, the first panel of the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court revoked Bruno Fernandes de Souza’s habeas corpus and ordered the reinstatement of the preventive custody of the keeper.

The decision by the court means Bruno will wait for appeal on his original sentence behind bars.

Video broadcast on Brazilian networks showed Bruno turning himself into police on Tuesday evening, though he was allowed to leave.

He is expected to turn himself back in on Wednesday.

Jail sentence

In 2010, Bruno was arrested and three years later found guilty of homicide, kidnapping and hiding the body of his ex-girlfriend Eliza Samudio.

He was sentenced to 22 years in jail.

Bruno, his lover and his ex-wife were among nine people charged with torturing and murdering Samudio, who had been trying to prove Bruno was the father of her son.

The player’s ex-wife, also on trial, was acquitted of kidnapping the child.

Samudio’s body was never found, but the goalkeeper’s cousin told the court Samudio had been demanding child support payments and that Bruno had helped to dismember her body and fed her to several dogs.