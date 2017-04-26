× Emergency crews respond to crash involving school bus in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a school bus in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near Memorial Road and Santa Fe.

No students on the bus have been injured.

However, three other vehicles were also involved in the crash, and there are three critical patients.

At least one of them is having to be extracted.

The bus belongs to Edmond Public Schools.

#breaking @Chopper4Jon is over the scene of a school bus wreck at Memorial & Santa Fe. No injuries on the bus. But 4 other are hurt. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Imrr86Tbnd — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) April 26, 2017