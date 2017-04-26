Four arrested in connection to murder of OU student

NORMAN, Okla. — Four people have been arrested in connection to the murder of an OU student.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Norman police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near southeast 24th and Lindsey Street.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say Ewing succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Investigators believe Ewing and another individual were contacted by two black males in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Witnesses told police that the two black males attempted to rob Ewing and the other individual.

During the altercation, the suspects fired two shots.

Ewing was shot once. The other individual ran away from the scene and was not injured.

The suspects then drove away in a light-colored SUV.

Wednesday, authorities announced they arrested four people in connection to Ewing’s death.

Two 17-year-old men were arrested, as well as 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner, and 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan.

All four were booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first degree murder.

The two 17-year-old boys have not been identified at this time.

Police are still investigating.