Friends, family of OU student killed in Norman searching for his missing dog

NORMAN, Okla. -- Friends and loved ones of OU student Nathaniel Ewing who was shot and killed in Norman on Monday are trying to spread the word about Ewing's missing dog.

Friends of the Ewing family say Nathaniel's puppy, Jamie, ran away right after the shooting near S.E. 24th and Lindsey.

They said the puppy was found, but a woman with auburn color hair wrongfully claimed it.

They are offering a $200 reward for the return of Jamie.

If you've seen the woman or Jamie, call (308)440-4519.