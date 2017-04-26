Up-to-the-minute Oklahoma Severe Weather Watches and Warnings
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Friends, family of OU student killed in Norman searching for his missing dog

Posted 8:42 am, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12AM, April 26, 2017

NORMAN, Okla. -- Friends and loved ones of OU student Nathaniel Ewing who was shot and killed in Norman on Monday are trying to spread the word about Ewing's missing dog.

Friends of the Ewing family say Nathaniel's puppy, Jamie, ran away right after the shooting near S.E. 24th and Lindsey.

They said the puppy was found, but a woman with auburn color hair wrongfully claimed it.

They are offering a $200 reward for the return of Jamie.

If you've seen the woman or Jamie, call (308)440-4519.