Fuel costs to increase for some Oklahoma utility customers

TULSA, Okla. – Public Service Company of Oklahoma says monthly bills to its customers will be rising because of increased fuel costs, known as the fuel factor.

The company says that starting with May billing, a typical customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month will see their bills rise by about $6 per month.

The fuel factor is based largely on predicted fuel and power costs, and PSO said Wednesday that fuel costs during the past six months have been higher than predicted. Utility companies are allowed to charge customers only the actual cost of fuel that’s purchased to generate electricity.

PSO is based in Tulsa and is the state’s second largest electric utility with about 545,000 customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.