“He tried to grab my arm,” Oklahoma woman wakes up to man standing over her, family

OKLAHOMA CITY – Samantha Pringle says she’s traumatized.

“I can’t even walk into my bedroom without shaking,” she said.

She says she woke up early Tuesday morning to a man standing over her, her husband and 1-year-old baby boy as they slept.

“As soon as he noticed I was awake, he walked over here, and stood next to his bed and kept kind of leaning over,” Pringle said.

That’s when she calmly started talking to the man while trying to wake up her husband.

“I was just trying to talk to him and trying to keep the situation as calm as possible even though I’m freaking out. And you know, get him out of the room, and away from my son,” said Pringle.

As she repeatedly told him to leave, she eventually got him out of the room and to her front door.

“I opened the door. He closed it. He tried to grab my arm. I pulled away. I stepped back. I said ‘don’t touch me’ and then he threatened my son. He was like ‘do you want me f’n kill your son? Do you want me to f’in kill you?'” she said.

She says when he took steps back toward her bedroom, she screamed.

“And that’s when my mom came running out of her room and he took off,” she said.

Pringle immediately called 911 and found out, she wasn’t the only one calling about a man coming into their home.

“There were four homes that were involved in this. The first one he went to, he could not get into, but the lady did see him and for whatever reason he took off his shoes in the backyard and fled. And as he was in one of the other homes, he told them he was coming in to get shoes. So very bizarre behavior,” Msgt. Gary Knight.

When officers arrived on scene, they said it didn’t take long for their K-9 to track him down.

The dog’s nose led them to a shed where they arrested 36-year-old Michael Anger.

Samantha is relieved he’s off the streets but is still dealing with what she calls a mother’s worst nightmare.

“I just imagine would somebody do something like that. To threaten an innocent child,” Pringle said.

Pringle says she later found out the suspect made himself at home and drank tea from their refrigerator.

Anger is now behind bars and being held on a $63,000 bond.