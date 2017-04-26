× “I’ll kill you and your son,” Woman wakes to find strange man standing in her bedroom

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City neighborhood is on high alert after a man allegedly attempted to break in to several homes and threatened one woman and her baby.

On April 25, officers were called to a home near N.W. 42nd St. and Meridian Ave. after a homeowner told dispatchers that she awoke to find a strange man standing over her.

The homeowner told dispatchers that the man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Michael Anger, ran out of her home when she awoke.

The homeowner told officers that she awoke to find a man standing at the corner of her bed. Initially, she thought it was her husband until she realized he was still asleep next to her.

“She said [Anger] went back and forth between looking over her bed and her son’s crib,” the affidavit states.

The victim told officers that she was scared for her 1-year-old son’s safety, so she tried to remain calm and told Anger to get out of her house.

At that point, she says Anger “started talking about running from a shooting at a house” and asking for shoes.

The victim says when Anger walked out of the room, she followed him and tried to get him to leave.

“[Anger] then said, ‘Shut up, do you want me to f****** kill your son? I’ll kill you and your son.’ When making the threats, [Anger] was reaching into his pockets and attempted to grab [the victim],” the report states.

That’s when the victim screamed, causing the suspect to run out of the door.

Immediately, she called police to report the break in, but she wasn’t the only call dispatchers received about the alleged suspect.

Minutes after that initial call, dispatchers received a call from a nearby homeowner, saying that someone was trying to kick in their back door.

When officers arrived at that home, they heard someone jumping a fence. According to the arrest affidavit, they created a perimeter and waited for a K9 unit to arrive.

When the K9 team arrived on the scene, the dog immediately took them to a shed where they found 35-year-old Michael Anger.

The homeowner told officers that he and his mother were inside the home when they heard some loud banging coming from the back door. He said he went to the door and noticed a cinder block outside the door, and realized someone was trying to break in.

According to the arrest affidavit, window screens were laying on the ground and the back door appeared to have been struck with the cinder block.

A neighbor also called police after noticing a garden tool on her porch and fresh pry marks on her double-doors.

Anger was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, threatening to perform an act of violence, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of marijuana.