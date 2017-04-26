× Nonprofit helping officer in Tulsa shooting case is in debt

TULSA, Okla. – A financial statement shows a national nonprofit raising funds to help an Oklahoma police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man has spent more than it’s taken in.

National Center for Police Defense President Jim Fotis tells the Tulsa World that the group has raised nearly $100,000 for Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby since being involved in the case.

But an April 11 financial statement shows the group is in debt for more than $46,000.

Fotis says the deficit shows the nonprofit’s finances for its first full year of fundraising in 2016.

The statement also shows the nonprofit received nearly $389,000 in contributions, gifts and grants, but spent over $435,000.

Shelby has said she used lethal force against Terence Crutcher because she feared he was reaching inside his SUV for a gun.

Her trial is scheduled to begin May 8.