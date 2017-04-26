Officials: 4 arrested in connection with OU student’s shooting death in Norman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Friends and loved ones of OU student Nathaniel Ewing are still in shock after he was shot and killed in Norman on Monday.

“I was very nervous. We're all just trying to know what happened,” one resident said on the night of the shooting.

Come to find out, it was an attempted robbery that took a deadly turn.

According to police, OU student Nathaniel Ewing was shot while meeting people in the parking lot of an apartment complex near S.E. 24th and Lindsey St. He later died at the hospital.

"There's nothing like that that goes on here. Like I said, it's all graduate students and older people like me. So we just, we don't hear this,” Bucky Buchanan, another resident, said.

Buchanan even witnessed something unusual after the shooting.

"I was walking my dog and there was, it looked like a Chevy mini van, it was parked at the south entrance with its park lights on. There was one person in the vehicle and it looked they were staring at that apartment,” Buchanan said.

On Wednesday, authorities announced they arrested four people in connection to Ewing’s death.

Two 17-year-old men were arrested, as well as 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner, and 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan.