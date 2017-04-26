Oklahoma AG says state moving forward with execution plans

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s new Attorney General says the state is moving forward with new protocols for executing death row inmates, despite a unanimous recommendation from a bipartisan study group that a death penalty moratorium remain in place.

Mike Hunter said Wednesday that while he respects the independent work of the Oklahoma Death Penalty Review Commission, he “respectfully disagrees” with the panel’s findings.

The commission suggested a moratorium be extended while “systemic flaws” in the death penalty system are addressed.

Hunter says he believes Oklahoma voters sent a clear message in November when they approved with 66 percent of the vote a state question to enshrine the death penalty in the constitution.

He says his office is working with prison officials and hopes to publicly release the new protocols soon.