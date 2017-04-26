Oklahoma family searching for truck driver who comforted loved one during her final moments

HUGO, Okla. – A grieving Oklahoma family says they are searching for a truck driver who comforted their loved one during her last moments on earth.

Authorities say 25-year-old Dorothy Marko crashed her truck into a tree early Sunday morning on Hwy 70.

The truck burst into flames with Marko still inside it.

Family members say they heard that people stopped to take pictures of the burning truck, but only one passerby stopped to help her.

Emergency crews say a truck driver stopped to check on Marko and helped pull her to safety.

“At least he comforted her when we couldn’t,” said Brenda Marko, Dorothy’s mother.

Family members told KXII that most of her clothes had burned off her, but she was able to crawl out of the back of the truck.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they told the family that the truck driver was visibly upset but continued to stay by Marko’s side.

“And screaming, ‘She’s just a baby. She’s just a baby.’ With all my heart, I want to thank him,” Brenda Marko said.

Dorothy Marko was flown to a nearby hospital, but died from her injuries.

“I’m hoping he made her feel comfortable for those last couple moments. I’m hoping that he eased her mind a little bit so she didn’t have to go alone,” Linda Marko, Dorothy’s sister, said.