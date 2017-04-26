Oklahoma man rescues 5-year-old boy after truck crashes into lake

SAPULPA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is being hailed a hero after he saved a 5-year-old from a truck that had crashed into the water.

It all started Wednesday when a grandmother, along with her grandson, was driving in the truck near the lake.

According to Fox 23, the grandmother was forced to swerve off the road and into the lake after another vehicle ran a stop sign.

The grandmother was able to get out of the partially submerged truck and luckily, a family was driving by at the same time of the incident.

A man immediately jumped out of his vehicle and jumped into the water to pull the child out of the lake.

The mother, who arrived on scene a short time later, told Fox 23 she was was just grateful for the family’s help.

“I was devastated and screaming and crying. I didn’t know if they were really OK or not,” she said. “It’s a good thing those people were here, because I don’t think she would have been able to get him out as fast as they did.”

The grandmother was taken to the hospital for health issues.

The child is expected to be okay.