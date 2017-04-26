Oklahoma woman praised for starting group that helps make blankets for children

EDMOND, Okla. – They call themselves “The Knotty Ladies.”

But, they want to make sure you don’t confuse them with “Naughty Ladies.”

They’re anything but that!

This group of 20 women meet every week at Touchmark Retirement Community.

They make special blankets for homeless kids at Positive Tomorrows, a school that helps the children get an education.

The children who attend Positive Tomorrows don’t have much to call their own. The blankets are for them to keep.

Louise Halland started the group. Melissa Mahaffey nominated Louise for Pay It 4Ward.

“She is 91 years young. It is amazing the energy she has”, Melissa says. “Louise said I’ve got to do something and find something that I can get others involved with to help others. And, that’s what she’s done.”

Louise insists the award belongs to the whole group. To all the ladies who put their love into blankets to comfort little ones.

“These are such wonderful people to work with. They always say, ‘yes.'” said Louise.

Pay it 4Ward is sponsored by First Fidelity Bank.