Police identify woman found dead in Tulsa dumpster

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are still investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in a dumpster in Tulsa earlier this week.

Officials say the body was found in a dumpster behind Las Americas restaurant, located along 3rd and Zunis, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they believe foul play was involved in her death.

Authorities say they found a pool of blood behind the restaurant and a trail of blood leading to the dumpster.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Amy Robertson, and say she was likely homeless.

Detectives say she appeared to have been badly beaten, but was not stabbed or shot.

Investigators named Gumercindo Jurado, the victim’s boyfriend, as a person of interest in the case. FOX 23 reports that police say he and Robertson had physical altercations in the past.

Jurado was arrested on a public drunkenness charge, but there was not enough evidence to arrest him for murder.

He denies having anything to do with Robertson’s death.