Police looking to identify man who reportedly shot at S.W. Oklahoma City home multiple times

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking to a question a man in connection to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:50 a.m. on April 14th, a woman was inside her home in the 900 block of S.W. 35th when she heard gunshots hitting the house.

Police later reviewed surveillance video from the home that showed a Hispanic man wearing a black hat with white lettering, a white shirt, blue jeans, a black jacket and dark shoes walking in front of the home and pulling out a handgun.

The suspect reportedly fired multiple times before taking off running.

At least one bullet went through a window and into a bedroom. Another bullet hit the homeowner’s car, the police report states.

Police collected ten shell casings from the street.

The woman who was home at the time of the shooting and two other people who live in the home told police they did not recognize the suspect in the video.

They said they did not know of anyone who would want to shoot them.

Police released a photo of the man on Facebook, asking anyone who may recognize him to contact authorities.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.