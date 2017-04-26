Putnam City Star Picks Texas Over OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a Texas takeover happening in Oklahoma. Over the last two weeks, Texas has picked up commitments from two OKC bred athletes on the gridiron.

The latest is Ron Tatum of Putnam City. Tatum picked Texas over Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia and TCU. The four star defensive end still has a season to play at the high school level before he officially signs.

Tatum insists his recruitment is still open even though he's verbally committed to Texas.

Tatum joins Southmoore quarterback Casey Thompson as the second OKC prep star to join the Horns in the last two weeks. Texas isn't just coming after Oklahoma City kids, they're coming after OU.

Texas managed to flip four star quarterback Cameron Rising of California to the Horns after he had committed to Oklahoma.

Tatum said he loved everything about Texas, including new head coach Tom Herman. He added that having the process over with is a "weight off my shoulders."