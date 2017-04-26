Teams from across the country coming to OKC for dance competition

OKLAHOMA CITY – A dance competition is coming to Oklahoma City!

Coach D from Lifetime Television Show “Bring It” and DD4L Entertainment are coming to Oklahoma City, Saturday, April 29th at Frederick Douglass High School.

Teams from across the country will provide high-energy routines for the Buck or Die Showdown Part 2, The Semifinals.

The event is hosted by Jay Fever, the announcer from “Bring It.”

DJ Ron from “Bring It” will be on Crowd Control.

Those interested in attending the event can get your tickets here or call (405)226-5391 for more information.