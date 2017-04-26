Thunder Look Forward After ‘Season Of Discovery’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The morning after the Game Five loss to the Houston Rockets which meant the end of the 2017 season for the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team was back at the Integris Development Center ready to close one chapter and begin another.

The team spent all day Wednesday in exit interviews with management and media.

Players reflected on the season of Russell Westbrook, shared their offseason plans, and looked forward to the future.

Russell stayed mum when it came to discussing his plans of where he wanted to play in the future, but he did light up when talking about his upcoming fatherhood.

Other tidbits:

Enes Kanter will visit seven different countries this summer, Steven Adams does not know when he will next cut his hair. Free Agents Taj Gibson and Andre Roberson would like to continue playing in Oklahoma City but are not certain of what the future will bring. Kyle Singler, Josh Huestis, and Domantas Sabonis will all attend weddings of family members (or their own) this summer.