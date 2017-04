Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - A Yukon couple said they felt pressured into spending $160 on meat by a door to door salesman.

They said the man pulled up into their driveway in an unmarked white van, blocking them in and wouldn't take no for an answer.

They ended up buying the box of meat and said it comes out to more than $11 a pound.

They want to warn other people in the area about the salesman and his high pressure tactics.