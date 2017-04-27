4 Our Vets: Helping Oklahoma veterans find civilian jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY – Jobs are an important piece of the puzzle when veterans make their move from the military to civilian life.

Wendy Schopf, a U.S. Navy veteran, says she was on active duty for five years and didn’t realize how much competition there was in the job market.

After creating a resume, she says she still wasn’t getting any job interviews. She says it was a frustrating and embarrassing time in her life.

Warren Griffis, with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, says that veterans need to be realistic when it comes to job expectations.

He says veterans need to do some research about the industries they are looking for a job in, and connect with people who can help. Also, planning is key.

The organization’s Employment Services Program can help veterans with resume preparation, managing expectations and interview coaching.