× 4 Seniors: Healthy, affordable options that bring food to your doorstep

OKLAHOMA CITY – A healthy diet is key to staying fit, but many seniors aren’t able to cook for themselves.

However, there are options that offer affordable healthy eating options that can be delivered to your doorstep.

Meals on Wheels is the largest program that most people are familiar with, but there are local programs.

Oklahoma City has the Senior Nutrition program and the Mobile Meals of Oklahoma County. To locate services in your area, visit Meals on Wheels America’s website. You can also call your area aging agency at 800-211-2116.

You can also purchase a variety of prepared meals like Magic Kitchen, Home Bistro and Veestro, which all offer frozen meal services.

For fresh, non-frozen meals that are refrigerated, check out Freshly, Petes Paleo and Personal Chef to Go.

In addition to posting the meal’s nutritional values on their website, they also cater to a host of dietary needs.

If you don’t mind cooking, meal kit services deliver pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step recipe instructions to your door. Some companies that offer meal kits include Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated.

Costs for prepared meals and meal kits typically run around $9 to $15 per meal or more. Some companies also charge shipping fees.

Some grocery stores and restaurants offer home delivery. Whole Foods in Oklahoma City offers a selection of pre-cooked meals and foods. Check with some of your favorite restaurants to see if they offer home delivery.

If you have a bigger budget, consider hiring a personal chef. Chef’s fees range between $200 and $300 plus groceries. You may be able to save money by sharing meals with another family member or friend.

To find a personal chef, check the listings at the American Personal & Private Chef Association and the United States Personal Chef Association.