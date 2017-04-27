× 911 call: Midwest City man arrested for murder claimed wife shot at him before he shot her

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities are releasing new information about a murder after a man called police to report that he had shot his wife.

On Saturday morning, officers were called to a home near N.E. 15th St. and Douglas Blvd. in Midwest City after learning that a woman had been shot by her husband.

When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Denise Moon inside her vehicle in the driveway with one gunshot wound to the chest.

Her husband, 49-year-old Robert Moon, was arrested on one count of first-degree murder.

On Thursday morning, the Midwest City Police Department released the 911 call from the shooting.

Dispatcher: “911, is this a medical emergency?”

Moon: “I just shot my wife.”

After giving his address, Moon says that his wife “took a shot at him out the window” before he shot her.

Moon: “She’s gargling. Get 911 here quick.”

Dispatcher: “Where did you shoot her at?”

Moon: “She’s laying in the front of her van. She shot at me out the windshield, and I took a shot back at her through the windshield. She’s in here gurgling. Please, get someone here quick.”

Moon tells the dispatcher that she was shot in her chest.

Moon: “Come on, quick, quick, quick.”

Dispatcher: “I have them on the way, that’s not stopping them from coming.”

While speaking with the dispatcher, Moon said he had his hand on her chest to try and slow the bleeding.

At one point during the call, Moon said that his wife stopped breathing.

Moon told dispatchers that the gun he shot his wife with was in the house, and the gun she used to fire at him was in her purse.

Denise Moon was rushed to a nearby hospital, but later died from her injuries.

“There is no call history at the home of domestic violence, however, these types of situations are and continue to be an epidemic in our society,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes told NewsChannel 4 last week. “Domestic violence is the number one killer of women and very hard to prevent unless we continue to educate everyone that it is not OK.”

Police did not release whether or not a gun was found in Denise Moon’s purse.

Authorities say they did find a gun in the couple’s house.

Warning: The details of the 911 call may be disturbing to some viewers.