Affidavit: Man allegedly threatened to ‘blow up’ Burger King after not getting a free burger

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a fast-food restaurant when he was denied free food.

On April 23, officers were called to the Burger King in the 7400 block of S. May Ave. after a man threatened to blow up the restaurant.

Employees told police that a man called the restaurant to complain about a hair being found in his burger.

According to the arrest affidavit, the man did not have any proof that he ordered any food, so he became angry with the employee when she “refused to give him a free burger.”

“I’m tired of all this s***. I’m just going to blow the f****** building up,” the alleged suspect reportedly told the employee.

The employee told police that she told the man that it was against the law to make threats.

At that point, he allegedly said, “It’s only a threat if I don’t intend to do it.”

The affidavit states that the man told the employee that he was staying across the street, which is when she called police.

Authorities ultimately arrested Aaron Cochran on one complaint of making a bomb threat.