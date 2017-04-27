After a chilly start, we will have mild temperatures for your Thursday

After a chilly start, we will have mild temperatures today.

We’ll have a break tomorrow before our next storm system moves in late Friday.

Severe storms are expected Friday evening, especially south and east.

Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

Heavy rain is likely Friday night and again Saturday night making flooding a concern.

Showers and a few storms are possible Sunday morning for the OKC Memorial Marathon with start time temperatures in the low 40s.

Winds will be powerful out of the north at around 20 to 25 mph.

Stay tuned for important updates!