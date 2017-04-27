Boys caught on video doing “the right thing to do”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah - If you found money on the ground, would you keep it or turn it in?

Fox 13 viewer Becky Squire shared video of her boys, Eli and Bronx, doing the right thing.

Squire said her boys found cash outside a neighbor's house.

Jennifer Arismendi captured their adorable discussion about what to do with their recent windfall.

Eli: "Do you want to do the right thing to do or keep it?" Bronx: "Do the right thing to do." Eli: "Uh huh, it's best to ask someone."

The brothers knocked on the door to check with Arismendi, who said the money did belong to her.

She thanked them for returning it, and the boys went on their merry way - off to their next adventure or treasure hunt.