Doctors explain best way to easily remove a tick

OKLAHOMA CITY - As the weather gets warmer, you will probably notice more tiny creatures in the wind.

Experts are predicting that this summer will be particularly bad for ticks across the Sooner State because of the mild winter.

Dr. Melinda Cail, from Mercy Clinic, says that ticks can cause Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, Ehrlichiosis, Tularemia, Southern Tick Associated Rash Illness and Heartland Virus.

Dr. Cali says that it is important to get a tick off as soon as possible. In fact, she says the longer a tick is on you, the higher chance you will become sick.

Dr. Cali suggests getting a glob of soft soap on a cotton ball and holding it over the tick for one minute. The soap will essentially smother the tick, making it much easier to pull out with tweezers.

If you do happen to leave the head embedded in your skin, Dr. Cali says it will not cause you to become sick. However, it may cause a bit of irritation.

Eventually, it will just fall off.

Doctors say spider bites can also be dangerous, leading to tissue damage in some cases.