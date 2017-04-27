× Driver extricated after concrete truck rolls over in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A driver was extricated from a concrete truck after the truck rolled over in southeast Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a concrete truck rolled over in the 12600 block of Arbor Meadows Ln., between S.E. 149th and 164th on Hiwassee Rd. Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say the driver was being extricated from the vehicle.

HazMat was called to assist with the 30-gall fuel tank leaking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.