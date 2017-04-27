× First Round of NFL Draft Complete

The first round of the NFL Draft was Thursday night in Philadelphia, and no Oklahoma-related players were selected in the first round.

In fact only one player from the entire Big 12 was selected, with Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes going 10th overall to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first player selected, going first to the Cleveland Browns.

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon was projected by some to be picked in the first round, but Mixon was not selected.

Two running backs went in the first round, with Leonard Fournette of LSU going fourth overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey going 8th overall to the Carolina Panthers.

USC defensive back Adoree Jackson was the 18th overall selection going to the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was the 2016 winner of the Jim Thorpe Award, which was presented in Oklahoma City.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the NFL Draft will be held on Friday, April 28th.