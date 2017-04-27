“He panicked,” Man charged with murder after witnesses report shooting

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting death of another man.

Prosecutors charged Joshua Blaylock in connection with the murder of Danny Potts.

Authorities say it all started with a 911 call on Friday about someone being shot in the head and dragged off in an orange pickup.

Police say Blaylock led investigators to where he buried Potts’ body in Osage County.

“He panicked. He was trying to get away from where he was,” Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley told KJRH.