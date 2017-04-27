Joe Mixon’s NFL Future Awaits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has been the subject of much debate over the last three years.

First as a highly recruited running back from California, then for the incident in Norman in the summer of 2014 in which he punched a woman in the face.

The release of the video of that incident has sparked new interest and talk about Mixon and his future in the National Football League.

With the NFL Draft set to start Thursday night, Mixon is being projected by some to be selected late in the first round.

While some teams have taken Mixon off their draft board, many others have expressed interest in Mixon and he's expected to be picked in the first two rounds.

At OU's Pro Day in March, Mixon talked about moving forward and his chances in the NFL Draft.