Midwest City High School student arrested after bringing stolen gun to school

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Authorities say a student at a metro high school was arrested after allegedly bringing a stolen gun to school.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, officials say students at Midwest City High School contacted a school resource officer after learning that a classmate had a gun.

Immediately, staff members contacted the 16-year-old student and reportedly found a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol in his backpack.

Officials learned the gun had been reported stolen in the Village in 2016.

The student was arrested for possession of a firearm on school property and possession of stolen property.

Midwest City High School released the following notice to parents on Thursday morning.

“This morning, a student was suspected of having a weapon at school. The student was searched and a loaded gun was discovered. The student was taken into police custody and will not be returning to Midwest City High School. We applaud our students and staff for their awareness and quick communication in this matter. Your child’s safety is our priority.”