Mother shares heartbreaking photo of dying son to warn people about danger of opioids

CALGARY, Canada – A mother shared a heartbreaking photo of her dying son to warn people about the danger of opioids.

“I just want everyone to know that my son Michael overdosed on fentanyl,” Sherri Kent wrote on the Facebook post. “My son was not an addict he made a mistake that cost him his life.”

Kent’s photo shows her laying on a hospital bed, holding her dying 22-year-old son, Michael Kent, who is intubated and appears to be unconscious.

Michael Kent passed away March 21, his obituary states.

His mom told CBC that the day before Michael overdosed, he and his sister were running errands when they ran into a man who offered them drugs, which his sister forced him to decline.

However, the next day, Michael met with the man once again.

Later, Michael reportedly took the drugs in a store’s bathroom and overdosed.

“By the time the ambulance got there he was in cardiac arrest,” Sherri Kent told CBC.

Michael was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“Believe me, it was the worst days of my life,” Sherri said.

According to the Huffington Post, “deaths due to opioid overdoses have risen sharply in the past few years, partly due to a particularly potent drug called fentanyl. Fentanyl is between 50 and 100 times more powerful than another opioid, morphine, and its use seems to be on the rise in the U.S.”

Fentanyl overdoses in Canada, particularly in the area where Michael lives, are also on the rise, CBC reports.

“I just want to make everyone aware of the epidemic that’s goin (sic) on right now that’s killing 5-7 people a day in every city in Canada,” Sherri Kent wrote on Facebook. “It’s out of control and there is no way to protect our children from this other than to warn them of the dangers of drug use today.”

Sherri Kent’s Facebook post about her tragic loss has gone viral, receiving more than 104,000 shares.