NewsChannel 4 confronts State Senator Kyle Loveless over resignation, criminal investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Kyle Loveless is no longer a state senator.

The decision follows a NewsChannel 4 investigation where we first told you that Loveless was the focus of an ethics investigation.

At this point, Loveless has not been charged with a crime, but he did resign Thursday while a criminal investigation continues.

Prosecutors are looking into whether Republican Senator Kyle Loveless embezzled campaign donations.

In February, NewsChannel 4 reported that the Oklahoma Ethics Commission was digging into Loveless’ campaign contributions.

He allegedly didn’t report about $30,000 from political action committees.

"I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself," Loveless wrote in a resignation letter to state leaders Thursday.

A quick search of court records online shows Loveless has been sued a few times the past couple years for not paying bills.

NewsChannel 4 confirmed Thursday Loveless had not reached a settlement agreement with the Ethics Commission.

His resignation comes just two days after he and his attorney met with District Attorney David Prater.

“A DA can say you won't go to prison if you resign or I will hold off on filing charges and make sure you resign, and once you do, I will feel the public is protected,” legal analyst Ed Blau told NewsChannel 4.

Kyle Loveless has been in the media extensively the past few years, filing bills to crack down on sexual predators in classrooms and to overhaul civil asset forfeiture.

But Loveless refused to talk with NewsChannel 4 when we uncovered the Ethics Commission probe, and again when our crew tracked him down Thursday night.

"Kyle, do you have anything to say about the criminal investigation against you?" we asked.

Some of Loveless’ colleagues at the Capitol expressed their support Thursday.

"We're not immune to the pressures from family and finances, and mistakes can be made, and there's consequences for mistakes,” Sen. Ron Sharp said.