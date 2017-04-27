× Officials: Home invasion suspects pretended to be officers before stealing medication, guns

CHOCTAW, Okla. – Authorities in Choctaw are searching for four men who allegedly stole medication and firearms from a home while pretending to be with law enforcement.

On April 26, officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 5100 block of N. Choctaw Rd. in Choctaw.

The resident and his wife told police that three men, who claimed to be police officers, came to the door and asked if they had any guns in the home.

When the man said yes, the alleged suspects forced their way into the home and ordered the couple to show them where the guns were located.

At the same time, officials say the men allegedly stole various prescription medications before leaving the home.

Authorities with the Choctaw Police Department say the suspects stole several firearms, including an AR-15.

The couple says a fourth man, who the other suspects called ‘Chief,’ had some type of badge hanging on a chain around his neck.

All of the men were wearing normal clothes, but nothing that identified them as police officers.

Investigators say the suspects are all described as black males, standing 6’0″ to 6’4″ tall with thin builds. One of the men was also wearing black horn-rimmed glasses.

At the time of the alleged home invasion, they were all armed with black semi-automatic handguns.

If you have any information on the crime or the suspects, call the Choctaw Police Department at (405) 769-3821.