OKC police looking for driver involved in hit-and-run that left pedestrian in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are hoping to find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left one person in critical condition.

Saturday morning, police say they were called to an auto/pedestrian accident near N.W. 122nd and May.

Officials said a pedestrian was attempting to cross N.W. 122nd when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

After hitting the pedestrian, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run was a dark-colored Chrysler Crossfire, made between 2004 and 2008.

Police say the vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side.

The victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

If you have any information on the incident or the vehicle involved, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.