Oklahoma nurses aide accused of sexually abusing woman in her care

PRYOR, Okla. – A nurses aide is facing charges after she allegedly admitted to sexually abusing a woman in her care.

In January, 47-year-old Ryder Cornell allegedly inappropriately touched a woman she was caring for at the Colonial Terrace Care Center.

Investigators say the incident occurred just two days after Cornell started work there.

“They just told me who she was, where she worked, how long she worked- three shifts and that was it,” said Charles Finney, whose wife is at the center.

Authorities told KJRH that Cornell initially denied the allegations, but later wrote a letter and confessed to touching the victim inappropriately.

The care center did not respond to a request for comment by KJRH.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cornell for one count of sexual abuse by a caretaker.