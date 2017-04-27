× Breaking: Oklahoma Sen. Kyle Loveless submits resignation letter amid criminal investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – A well-known Oklahoma state senator has suddenly resigned from his position in the Legislature.

On Thursday morning, Republican Sen. Kyle Loveless resigned from the Oklahoma State Senate.

“I hereby irrevocably resign my office as State Senator for District 45 effective immediately. I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself,” Loveless said in his resignation letter.

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Mike Schultz accepted Loveless’ resignation.

“Today, I received and accepted the resignation of Senator Kyle Loveless, effective immediately. I wish Senator Loveless and his family best wishes moving forward,” Schultz said.

While the letter does not state an exact reason for Loveless’ resignation, he was at the center of an investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

Documents obtained by NewsChannel 4 showed the commission was looking into a number of alleged ethics violations, including 21 donations from political action committees totaling nearly $30,000 that were not reported by Sen. Loveless’ 2016 campaign fund.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater confirmed to NewsChannel 4 that there is an ongoing criminal investigation into misappropriation of funds and embezzlement involving Loveless.

Loveless is the third state lawmaker to resign this session.

In February, Rep. Dan Kirby resigned from the Oklahoma House of Representatives following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations.

In March, Sen. Ralph Shortey resigned after being arrested and charged for engaging in child prostitution.