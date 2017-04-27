Silver alert issued for 55-year-old woman last seen at pharmacy
EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County are searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing.
The El Reno Police Department issued a Silver alert for 55-year-old Beverly Norton.
She was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hinton Pharmacy.
She was wearing a yellow or orange shirt with horses printed on the back, gray sweatpants with a white stripe down one of the legs with ‘Pink’ on the leg, a Navy El Reno jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and black Sketchers.
Investigators say she may be driving a gray 2006 Honday CRV with Oklahoma tag “AAY961.”
Authorities say Norton is believed to be in danger because she is not in possession of her required medications.