Silver alert issued for 55-year-old woman last seen at pharmacy

EL RENO, Okla. – Authorities in Canadian County are searching for a 55-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

The El Reno Police Department issued a Silver alert for 55-year-old Beverly Norton.

She was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Hinton Pharmacy.

She was wearing a yellow or orange shirt with horses printed on the back, gray sweatpants with a white stripe down one of the legs with ‘Pink’ on the leg, a Navy El Reno jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and black Sketchers.

Investigators say she may be driving a gray 2006 Honday CRV with Oklahoma tag “AAY961.”

Authorities say Norton is believed to be in danger because she is not in possession of her required medications.