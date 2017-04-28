4 the weekend: Norman Music Festival, Super Bit Con set for the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY – The weather may put a damper on your outdoor plans, but it is a busy weekend for festivals across the metro.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and the Oklahoma City Festival of the Arts are being held this weekend.

The Norman Music Festival also promises to be a great event, which is going on Friday and Saturday night on Main St.

Do you feel like a road trip to Purcell Lake? On Saturday from 9 a.m.t o 3 p.m., the Chasing Gypsies Outdoor Market will be open for business. It is a flea market with boutique-quality treasures for your home and wardrobe.

The Super Bit-Con is going on at State Fair Park on Saturday and Sunday. This is for game lovers- either board games or video games.

