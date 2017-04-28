Affidavit reveals new details in University of Oklahoma student’s murder

NORMAN, Okla. — Court documents are revealing new details about the murder of a University of Oklahoma student.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, Norman police were called to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex near S.E. 24th and Lindsey Street.

When police arrived, they found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say Ewing succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that four people had been taken into custody in connection to Ewing’s death.

Two 17-year-old men were arrested, as well as 20-year-old Tyrek Ladarius Turner and 19-year-old Armani Ashanti Morgan.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant, a friend of Ewing was communicating with one of the 17-year-old suspects on Snapchat in order to buy marijuana.

The witness told authorities that he and Ewing were attempting to buy marijuana when one of the alleged suspect pointed a gun at Ewing and demanded money.

The witness claims he was put in a chokehold as Ewing was shot. After that, the witness says that the alleged suspect pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but nothing happened.

The affidavit states that through the investigation, detectives were led to Tyrek Turner, Armani Morgan and the two juveniles.

During an interview with police, Turner allegedly admitted to being present when the shooting took place, but said one of the juveniles was the one who pulled the trigger.

In another interview, one of the 17-year-old suspects admitted to “wanting to rob the victim and he admitted to subsequently shooting the victim.”

All four suspects were booked into jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.