Bill that raises cap on short-term personal loans passes

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would raise the state cap on short-term personal loans was passed in the legislature.

After much debate, House Bill 1913 was passed by the state legislature, giving Oklahomans a chance to take out larger short-term personal loans.

The bill would raise the state’s cap to $1,5000 per person. It also extends the payment period to a year with a 17% interest rate per month.

HB 1913 passed in the Senate 28-16. ​