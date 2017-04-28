Bill that raises cap on short-term personal loans passes
OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would raise the state cap on short-term personal loans was passed in the legislature.
After much debate, House Bill 1913 was passed by the state legislature, giving Oklahomans a chance to take out larger short-term personal loans.
The bill would raise the state’s cap to $1,5000 per person. It also extends the payment period to a year with a 17% interest rate per month.
HB 1913 passed in the Senate 28-16.
