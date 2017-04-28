Court documents reveal more information about murder of man shot 36 times in front of Guthrie home

Warning: This video contains graphic images that may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

GUTHRIE, Okla. - We are learning more about the murder of a man who was shot 36 times in front of a Guthrie home.

Police say 24-year-old Joseph Angelo was shot multiple times in the face and torso two weeks ago. It happened at a home in the 300 block of S. Oak Street in Guthrie.

Police say Joseph Angelo was shot at least 36 times.

“The amount of times that the person was shot was very strange. There were two different calibers of shell casings that were located on scene. ...that is odd. That means there's at least two weapons and at least two shooters,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibbs, with the Guthrie Police Department.

Neighbors said Angelo wasn't the type to get into trouble and was always willing to lend a hand.

Another neighbor had reportedly called him for help when he was shot.

Witnesses told police they saw three people running from the home shortly after the shooting took place.

Since the deadly shooting, Reggie Dewayne Smith and Derrick Eugene Smith have both been arrested in connection to Angelo's murder.

They are both facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Officials say the two men are cousins.

Now, the judge has unsealed documents in the case, giving us more information on what happened the night Angelo was murdered.

A warrant affidavit states that the woman who lived in the home in the 300 block of S. Oak, where Angelo was murdered, told police she had been involved in a drug deal a few hours earlier that night.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Rachel Smith, told police that she drove three black males to another Guthrie home, where the men tried to rob the homeowner of marijuana, the Guthrie News Page reports.

Rachel Smith said that when she and the three men were at the home, they were chased off by Reggie Smith.

An unidentified witness told police he was at the home with Reggie Smith when Rachel Smith and the other three men attempted to rob them, court documents state.

After the attempted robbery, the witness told police Reggie Smith was angry and left the home with Derrick Smith to go find the people who just tried to rob them.

A few hours after the robbery, Rachel Smith said she was at her home in the 300 block of S. Oak with Angelo.

She said Angelo had just left to walk home when she heard a knock on her door.

She told police that she saw a black male wearing a hoodie on her porch with a gun.

She said the man on the porch started kicking the door and trying to get in.

That is when she heard several gun shots.

Police believe that is when Angelo was killed.

Reggie Smith denies being involved in the murder, the Guthrie News Page reports.

Officials are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding the case, you’re encouraged to call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or the Guthrie Police Department at 405-282-3535.

Rachel Smith was arrested and charged with conspiracy and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

No other information has been released at this time.