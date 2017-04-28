Del City Police looking for 3 children taken away from legal guardians

DEL CITY, Okla. – Del City Police are looking for three missing children following an abduction Friday evening.

The suspects, who are also the parents, took their three children around 6 p.m.

Police are looking for Cory Sutphin, 24, and Kayla Absher, 28, who went to 3320 Del Rancho in Del City to get their children from the court appointed Guardian.

Sutphin and Absher went to the car at that residence where the guardian and children were located and forced their way into the vehicle to grab one-year-old Kelsea, eight-month-old Aubree, and eight-year-old Gage.

Families and neighbors attempted to stop them but were unsuccessful.

The suspects dropped one of the smaller children on the ground before picking her up and fleeing.

Injuries to the children are unknown.

Witnesses who were at the scene were able to get one child into the house during the incident.

The suspects ran over the foot of a guardian while attempting to flee.

A witness followed the suspects but lost sight.

The suspects are in a green compact 4-door car, possibly a Nissan.

The vehicle is being driven by 27-year-old Ruby Duncan.

They are believed to be in danger.

Police tell us they are working to issue an Amber Alert.

If you know anything, give police a call at 405-677-2443.