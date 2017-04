× Dump truck caught in power lines in S.E. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a dump truck that got caught in some power lines in southeast Oklahoma City.

Initial reports indicate a dump truck became stuck in power lines in the 8700 block of S.E. 26th around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Officials are working to secure the scene.

Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.