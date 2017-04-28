Enjoy the day before storm system moves in; Severe weather, flooding expected tonight

SEVERE WEATHER AND FLOODING IS EXPECTED TONIGHT. STAY WEATHER AWARE!

Enjoy today before our next storm system moves in.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Elevated showers are possible in southeastern Oklahoma and in the panhandle.

A few thunderstorms are possible in south central Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening.

If these storms form, they could have large hail and damaging winds.

Our main storm system arrives this evening sparking severe storms, mainly after 10PM through the early morning hours.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.

Flooding is a huge concern, especially for central, southern and eastern Oklahoma where a flood watch is in effect until Sunday.

Cold air and powerful north winds will rush in behind the cold front for tomorrow with highs in central and western Oklahoma in the 40s and 50s.

Eastern Oklahoma will see highs in the 70s where severe storms are possible.