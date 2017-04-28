Fallin signs bill to implement new A-F grading for schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin has signed legislation that sets up a new A-F grading system for public schools that is designed to comply with a new federal education law.

The bill signed by Fallin Friday brings the state into compliance with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

The bill outlines several factors for grades for individual schools, including statewide tests, graduation rates and English language proficiency.

The A-F grading system for public schools was enacted several years ago as part of an effort to make it easier for parents to find out how their child’s school was performing.

But the system had faced criticism for having flawed metrics.

The new system was developed with input from dozens of people who worked with a task force last year.

