Hershey Company releases new limited-edition ‘Flavors of America’

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have a sweet tooth, a popular candy company is releasing more tempting treats that might have you rushing to the store.

The Hershey Company announced that it is releasing a line up of limited-edition products that are inspired by U.S. summer destinations.

The new “Flavors of America” collection features Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Twizzlers and PayDay with new summer-inspired flavors.

The company says fans can try the new flavors, including:

  • Kit Kat Strawberry Flavored Candy,
  • Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies,
  • PayDay BBQ Flavored Bars,
  • Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups,
  • Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists
  • Twizzlers Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists
  • Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bars.

The new ‘Flavors of America’ collection is available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.