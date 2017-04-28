Hershey Company releases new limited-edition ‘Flavors of America’

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you have a sweet tooth, a popular candy company is releasing more tempting treats that might have you rushing to the store.
The Hershey Company announced that it is releasing a line up of limited-edition products that are inspired by U.S. summer destinations.
The new “Flavors of America” collection features Hershey’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s, Kit Kat, Twizzlers and PayDay with new summer-inspired flavors.
The company says fans can try the new flavors, including:
- Kit Kat Strawberry Flavored Candy,
- Hershey’s Kisses Coconut Almond Flavored Candies,
- PayDay BBQ Flavored Bars,
- Reese’s Honey Roasted Flavored Peanut Butter Cups,
- Twizzlers Key Lime Pie Flavored Twists
- Twizzlers Orange Cream Pop Flavored Twists
- Hershey’s Cherry Cheesecake Flavored Bars.
The new ‘Flavors of America’ collection is available at retailers nationwide while supplies last.